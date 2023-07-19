US Interior Department chooses new water and science deputy to focus on drought resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has tapped an official with the federal government’s water management bureau to serve as a deputy assistant secretary for water and science. The Interior Department announced the appointment of Michael Brain on Wednesday. He replaces Tanya Trujillo, who recently resigned after playing a key role in negotiations over the shrinking Colorado River. Agency officials say Brain will help the Interior Department as it addresses drought resilience. Brain has served as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation since March 2022, overseeing media and congressional relations. He also worked previously as a congressional staffer focusing on water and environmental issues.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.