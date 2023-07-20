Cambodian leader’s son, a West Point grad, set to take reins of power — but will he bring change?

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic prime minister for nearly four decades, during which the opposition has been stifled and the country has moved closer to China. It’s hard to imagine dramatic change with his party virtually guaranteed another landslide victory in this Sunday’s election. But Hun Sen says he is ready to hand the premiership to his oldest son, who heads the country’s army. Hun Manet graduated from West Point and has a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate in economics from Britain’s Bristol University. He told a crowd of thousands Friday that his father’s party had brought stability to the country.

