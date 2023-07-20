A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds

SAND HARBOR, Nev. (AP) — Tourism officials at Lake Tahoe were surprised when a respected international travel guide included the iconic alpine lake on a list of places to stay away from this year because of the harmful ecological effects of overtourism. But the warning from Fodor’s Travel may have served as the wake-up call that some sort of change is necessary to address overcrowding. More than a dozen conservation, business, local and federal organizations have thrown their support behind a new management strategy called the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan. It includes some potential solutions considered unthinkable not long ago, including imposing new taxes or fees on motorists.

By SCOTT SONNER and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

