A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
By SCOTT SONNER and HAVEN DALEY
Associated Press
SAND HARBOR, Nev. (AP) — Tourism officials at Lake Tahoe were surprised when a respected international travel guide included the iconic alpine lake on a list of places to stay away from this year because of the harmful ecological effects of overtourism. But the warning from Fodor’s Travel may have served as the wake-up call that some sort of change is necessary to address overcrowding. More than a dozen conservation, business, local and federal organizations have thrown their support behind a new management strategy called the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan. It includes some potential solutions considered unthinkable not long ago, including imposing new taxes or fees on motorists.