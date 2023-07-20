Skip to Content
AP National News

Spain conservatives entrust Feijóo, the boring guy who wins every election by a landslide

KTVZ
By
Published 11:24 PM

By DAVID BRUNAT
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Those who know him in Spain say that Alberto Núñez Feijóo doesn’t enter a political battle unless he has almost every chance of winning. The conservative Popular Party candidate to become Spain’s next prime minister is 61 and has never lost an election in his life. He won four straight regional elections in Galicia. The polls say he will win Sunday’s national election but maybe not with a sufficient majority. Feijóo is a soft-spoken and ideologically moderate man. He faces the dilemma of bringing the far right into government for the first time since the end of Gen. Francisco Franco’s dictatorship if he wants to achieve his dream of becoming Spain’s prime minister.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content