Spain conservatives entrust Feijóo, the boring guy who wins every election by a landslide

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Those who know him in Spain say that Alberto Núñez Feijóo doesn’t enter a political battle unless he has almost every chance of winning. The conservative Popular Party candidate to become Spain’s next prime minister is 61 and has never lost an election in his life. He won four straight regional elections in Galicia. The polls say he will win Sunday’s national election but maybe not with a sufficient majority. Feijóo is a soft-spoken and ideologically moderate man. He faces the dilemma of bringing the far right into government for the first time since the end of Gen. Francisco Franco’s dictatorship if he wants to achieve his dream of becoming Spain’s prime minister.

