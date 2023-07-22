CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
By The Associated Press
The intense heat hitting much of the globe keeps on coming. Greece is baking under yet another heat wave, farmers in Vermont are picking up the pieces after extreme flash floods, and the U.S. southwest continues to sizzle in record heat. In Europe’s Balkans, the second storm in the space of a week has killed at least three people. But a tornado in North Carolina spared vital drug supplies at a Pfizer plant. Meanwhile people around the world — from hop farmers in Bavaria to activists in Seattle — are taking action in a warming world.