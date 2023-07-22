New Zealand Women’s World Cup team evacuated because of hotel fire in second security incident
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A man has been charged with arson after several small fires broke out Saturday night at the downtown hotel where New Zealand’s national team is staying for the Women’s World Cup. The Football Ferns were evacuated briefly from the Pullman Hotel after the fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. local time. The team says all of the players were safe and accounted for. Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday. It’s unclear whether the incident is connected to the World Cup.