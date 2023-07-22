Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, the low number of women standing as candidates in general elections scheduled for Aug. 23 is viewed as perpetuating decades-old domination of politics by men. The number of women contesting presidential, preliminary and council elections is lower than in the previous election in 2018. This has raised questions about the country’s commitment to creating pathways for increased participation by women in decision-making. Despite progressive laws and policies on gender equality, women in Zimbabwe are pushed out of political contests. Violence, intimidation, derogatory stereotypes and lack of resources are major factors keeping women from running for office despite traditionally making up the majority of the country’s registered voters.

