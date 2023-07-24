Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a floating barrier that the state placed on the Rio Grande to stop migrants from entering the U.S. The lawsuit filed Monday asks a court to force Texas to remove a line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that the Biden administration says raises humanitarian and environmental concerns. The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas’ border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges. Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter that defended Texas’ right to install the barrier. He accused the president of putting migrants at risk by not doing more to deter them from making the journey to the U.S.

By PAUL J. WEBER and VALERIE GONZALEZ Associated Press

