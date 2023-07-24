Films starring Jamie Foxx, Jodie Comer to premiere in Toronto, but strike would impact premieres

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup to its 48th edition on Monday, even if remains unclear if stars will be there to walk red carpets due to ongoing writers and actors strikes. Among the films making their world premieres at TIFF this year are Craig Gillespie’s GameStop drama “Dumb Money,” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson and Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away,” starring Al Pacino and James Marsden. The festival is a key platform for Hollywood to debut its fall movies and awards hopefuls. Festival organizers are anxiously following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which would sap the festival of A-listers and surely lessen the usual cacophony of buzz Toronto generates.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.