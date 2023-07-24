Former Wisconsin prosecutor sentenced for secretly recording sexual encounters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin prosecutor accused of secretly recording sex with two women has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. St. Croix County Judge Scott Nordstrand sentenced former Burnett County District Attorney Daniel Steffen on Monday on three counts of capturing intimate representations. According to court documents, investigators found videos of Steffen having sex in 2018 with a woman whom he was prosecuting in a restraining order case. Investigators found another video of him having sex with a different woman that year. They could be heard talking about how she could avoid charges for hitting a mailbox.