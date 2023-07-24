Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says it has and killed three alleged Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank. Tuesday’s incident was latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years. Israeli security forces said they opened fire at Palestinian militants who had shot at them from a car in the West Bank city of Nablus. In recent months, the West Bank has witnessed a volatile mix of the rise of local armed Palestinian groups carrying out frequent shooting attacks against Israelis and near-daily Israeli military raids that have increasingly turned deadly.

