Luxury group LVMH joins top-tier French sponsors of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — The world’s biggest luxury group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has announced a sponsorship deal with the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Antoine Arnault, one of the heirs to the LVMH empire, confirmed the deal during a news conference Monday with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and France’s sports minister. LVMH’s collaboration with the Games will include company brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet Hennessy. Prestigious jeweler Chaumet will design the medals for the Summer Games, and the French athletic delegation will wear clothes from one of LVMH’s exclusive fashion houses. Sephora, LVMH’s beauty retailer, is sponsoring the Olympic torch relay. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

