Maine aims to restore 19th century tribal obligations to its constitution. Voters will make the call

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. The language has always applied, but was removed from printed versions of the constitution in the 19th century. Statewide voters must also approve of the change to the constitution.

