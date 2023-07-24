Permafrost expert and military pilot among 4 killed in a helicopter crash on Alaska’s North Slope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Friends and family are remembering the three passengers and pilot killed when a helicopter crashed on Alaska’s remote North Slope late last week. Among those killed were a respected scientist who was adept at ice carving, a North Dakota native who became so smitten with Alaska during an internship that he immediately threw his belongings in his car to return, a recent University of Indiana graduate who came to Alaska for hands-on experience of geological practices, and a pilot who gave up a long career with the military for a midlife career change.

