Police were told a Mississippi man killed himself, but his widow faces a murder charge 5 years later

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A 75-year-old Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged with murder in her husband’s 2018 death. Police were originally told George Howe of Dixie, who died from a single gunshot, had killed himself. But Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says investigators never entirely believed that. They arrested Harriet Howe on Thursday. She remained in jail on Monday in Hattiesburg, with bail set at $1 million. It was not clear whether she had a lawyer yet. Sims says that in 2018, investigators were unable to unlock an electronic device that they believed would show “conclusively” what had happened. But in recent months, the sheriff’s office joined a task force with the technology needed to download the data.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.