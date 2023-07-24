Santa Barbara’s paper, one of California’s oldest, stops publishing after owner declares bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California’s oldest newspapers, has ceased publishing after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt. The newspaper became an online-only publication in April. But its last digital edition was posted Friday when owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy. On Monday, the News-Press’ website was still online, with the most recent stories published Friday. The bankruptcy filing by Ampersand Publishing, the publication’s parent company, says it has assets of less than $50,000 and debts and estimated liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million. Local news publication NoozHawk reports that managing editor Dave Mason told staff Friday that the company ran out of money to pay staff.

