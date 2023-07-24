Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forcing evacuations and halting sea travel

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon is blowing closer to the northern Philippines, forcing thousands of evacuations and a halt to sea travel ahead of torrential rains and tidal surges near 10 feet. The strongest winds at the storm’s center are expected to remain offshore as Typhoon Doksuri barrels northwest off Cagayan and Batanes provinces, but they may hit outlying islands. The typhoon’s wide rainband could cause flash floods and set off landslides in northern provinces, and seasonal monsoon rains would be enhanced by the typhoon. Doksuri had sustained winds of 115 mph with gusts up to 143 mph as of Tuesday morning.

