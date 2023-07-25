Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems to counter rising climate change risks, report says
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer
BANGKOK (AP) — A United Nations report says the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase its investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change. The report issued Tuesday by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, or ESCAP, says nearly $145 billion is needed to set up systems to minimize deaths and damage from floods, earthquakes, drought and other disasters. It says that artificial intelligence can aid in forecasting and other measures, but telecommunications systems must be fortified to ensure that vulnerable communities are informed about dangers and what they can do to stay safe.