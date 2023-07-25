US pilot accused of illegally training Chinese aviators postpones Sydney extradition hearing

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former United States military pilot’s Sydney extradition hearing on U.S. charges, including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators, has been postponed while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest. Boston-born Dan Duggan was arrested last year in New South Wales state and has been fighting extradition to the United States. The former U.S. Marine Corps major and flying instructor maintains he has done nothing wrong and is an innocent victim of a worsening U.S. power struggle with China. His lawyers successfully applied Tuesday in a Sydney court for the extradition hearing to be delayed until Nov. 24. They allege that Duggan was illegally lured from China back to Australia in 2022 to be arrested.

