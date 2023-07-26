California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to help negotiate an end to the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood. Writers have been on strike since May. Actors joined them earlier this month. Newsom’s office confirmed Wednesday that Newsom has been in touch with people on all sides of the strikes. So far, actors, writers and studio executives have shown no formal interest in bringing Newsom to the table. The movie and television industry is a big part of California’s economy. The previous writers strike that began in 2007 cost the state’s economy an estimated $2 billion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.