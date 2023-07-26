Charges filed against members of Southern California gang after killing of 2 police officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 10 people linked to a Southern California street gang have been charged with federal crimes, a year after a member shot and killed two suburban police officers. The U.S. attorney’s office says members and associates of the Quiet Village gang in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles were named in various complaints. Two were arrested Wednesday. Authorities say the gang ran an illegal gambling and drug house and were responsible for a woman’s killing last year. Authorities say the gang came under investigation after two El Monte police officers were shot in June of last year as they investigated a reported stabbing at a motel. The suspect then shot himself.

