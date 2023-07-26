Clean energy push in New Jersey, elsewhere met with warnings the government is coming for your stove

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is pushing an ambitious agenda to move its 9 million residents away from natural gas and gasoline to heat their homes and power their cars, in favor of electricity to do the job of both. But like many other places in the country, the moves, designed to lessen the harmful impact of burning fossil fuels, are garnering significant opposition from foes who warn that the government is coming to take away your stove and your car. New Jersey utility regulators are to vote Wednesday on a series of “decarbonization” measures designed to incentivize buildings to switch from natural gas heat to electric. Opponents say the moves will be incredibly costly.

