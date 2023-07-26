7 more people have died amid record highs in Arizona’s most populous county. Here’s what to know

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in America’s hottest big metro are reporting that another seven heat-associated deaths were confirmed over the last week amid a blistering heat wave. It has people struggling with weeks of daytime highs over 110 degrees Fahrenheit and overnight lows that don’t fall enough for them to adequately cool off. Maricopa is Arizona’s most populous county and home to Phoenix. Its public health department said Wednesday it has confirmed 25 heat-associated deaths this year as of Saturday. That’s seven more heat-associated deaths for the year since 18 were reported as of July 15.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.