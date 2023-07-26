Five top dance companies give NY fans a treat at free outdoor festival founded during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Occasionally, the best things in life really are free — especially if you’re a dance fan in New York, where some of the world’s best dancers are performing at a free festival under the stars. The five-day BAAND Together festival was born during the heart of the pandemic, when directors of the five top dance companies in the city started talking about how to navigate the shutdown. The companies count among the world’s very best: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City Ballet. Together they represent a reminder of the breadth of dance in New York, even as arts institutions are facing huge economic challenges.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.