Mexico’s state-owned oil company suggests oil washing up on beaches is from natural seepage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s state-owned oil company contends oil washing up on the country’s Gulf coast beaches could not have come from a spill of about 1,350 barrels caused by a pipeline leak. Instead, Octavio Romero suggested Wednesday the oil came from natural seepage from ocean-floor vents. The state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos company acknowledged last week that an aging underwater pipeline sprang a leak at the start of July. Because Pemex did not have the right size fitting on hand to repair the pipe, the leak continued for 18 days. The pipeline was finally fixed late last week.

