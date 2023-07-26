Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A doctor who authorities say spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients. Zvi Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. He denies any wrongdoing. Some witnesses testified during his preliminary hearing that ended Tuesday in Farmington Hills District Court near Detroit that the sexual assaults occurred when they were teens and adults. The Detroit News reports that defense attorney Jonathan Jones argued in court that solely touching a person’s genitals in a medical setting is not a crime. The 66-year-old Levran also faces charges in nearby Bloomfield Hills District Court.

