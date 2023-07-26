Q&A: John Wilson exploits what other filmmakers try to hide in final season of ‘How To’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As John Wilson gears up to premiere the third and final season of his cult documentary series, “How To With John Wilson,” the filmmaker reflected on how a video camera changes people’s behavior — and how he exploits that for his show. Each episode of the Emmy-nominated series starts off as a “how to” video, but inevitably devolves into a hilariously bizarre and shocking portrait of humanity. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wilson shared how his style of cinematography has been influenced by his time working for a private investigator, as well as his thoughts on the future of filmmaking and artificial intelligence. The series premieres July 28 on HBO and Max. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

