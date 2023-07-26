Russian fighter jet strikes another American drone over Syria in the sixth incident this month
By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says a Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck another American drone over Syrian airspace on Wednesday, continuing a string of harassing maneuvers that have ratcheted up tensions between the global powers. It’s the sixth reported incident this month and the second in the past 24 hours. The U.S. and Russia are both conducting missions in Syria. Russia backs the government of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and the U.S. is working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic forces in operations against Islamic State militants. Experts say Russia is likely conducting the harassing attacks to support Iran’s goal of ousting U.S. forces from Syria.