Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say the active search has ended for a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood earlier this month. The flood also killed his 2-year-old sister and mother as well as four other people. Upper Makefield Township police said Wednesday they have “exhausted all means” of trying to find 9-month-old Conrad Sheils. Hundreds of people have been searching since what authorities called a “wall of water” swamped motorists July 15, including the South Carolina family heading to a barbecue. The father, grandmother and a 4-year-old boy survived but the two younger children and their mother were killed.

