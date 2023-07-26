UK billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham soccer club pleads not guilty to insider trading
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has pleaded not guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges and been released on a $300 million personal recognizance bond. Federal authorities announced the arrest of Lewis and two of his personal pilots on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Lewis had orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme that utilized secrets he learned in corporate boardrooms to the benefit of his romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and pilots. Williams said he used inside information to compensate employees and shower gifts on friends and lovers. His attorney says he’ll fight the charges vigorously. Two of Lewis’ pilots also pleaded not guilty to related charges.