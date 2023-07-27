CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of Coutts Bank has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage’s complaints that his account was closed because of his political views. The resignation Thursday of CEO Peter Flavel comes just a day after Coutts owner NatWest Group parted ways with its CEO, Alison Rose. Rose left after acknowledging that she had discussed Farage’s personal details with a journalist. Coutts is well-known as the bankers for Britain’s royal family and nobility. Flavel says that Coutts fell below its “high standards of personal service“ in Farage’s case and that as CEO, he should ”bear ultimate responsibility for this.”

