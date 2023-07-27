DeSantis will headline a barbecue billed as South Carolina Republicans’ largest annual gathering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to headline next month a barbecue billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering of Republicans. Event host Rep. Jeff Duncan told The Associated Press on Thursday that the presidential candidate will speak Aug. 28 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson. This centerpiece appearance provides DeSantis with an opportunity to make his case in front of a large number of party activists, with whom Republican primary front-runner Donald Trump has remained popular. The fundraiser benefits Duncan’s reelection campaign and has long been a showcase for possible White House contenders. Success in South Carolina has historically been a catalyst for GOP presidential nominees.

