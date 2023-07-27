Florida man serving life terms charged in 1993 killing of 12-year-old girl

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For three decades, nobody knew for certain what happened to 12-year-old Jennifer Odom after she got off a school bus on a typical day in 1993. The girl was found dead in a Florida orange grove not long after. Now, authorities in Hernando County say a DNA match has identified her killer as 61-year-old Jeffrey Norman Crum, who is already serving two life sentences for a 2015 sexual battery and attempted murder conviction. State Attorney Bill Gladson said Thursday that prosecutors will seek the death penalty in Odom’s killing. He says a grand jury indicted Crum on first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery charges. It isn’t clear if Crum has a lawyer who could speak about the new charges.

