How the attempted coup in Niger could expand the reach of extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa

By The Associated Press

Until Wednesday’s coup attempt in Niger, the United States’ security ally had avoided the military takeovers that destabilized West African neighbors in recent years. It was seen as the last major partner standing in a Francophone region where anti-French sentiment had grown and where the Russian private military group Wagner has been expanding its operations. Now even more insecurity is expected in the Sahel, the sprawling region just below the Sahara Desert that faces a growing threat from various groups of Islamic extremists. The fate of U.S. military operations in Niger is not yet known.

