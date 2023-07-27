LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest. The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California. Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

