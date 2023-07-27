Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq has signed Jordan Henderson weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager. Henderson was captain of Liverpool when the English club won the Premier League and Champions League titles. The England international is the the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He will reportedly earn $900,000 per week. The Saudi league has targeted a slew of leading players from Europe as part of an ambitious recruitment to raise the profile of soccer in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December and has been followed by stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino during the offseason.

