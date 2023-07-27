Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways says it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small Arabian Peninsula country’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar Airways, like other carriers in Gulf Arab nations, relies on the country’s location to ferry passengers between the East and West. It said on Thursday that it earned revenues of $20.9 billion over the year. That’s up from $14.4 billion the year before. Those figures stand in contrast to the $4.1 billion loss it suffered in the 2021 fiscal year amid the coronavirus pandemic and the grounding of its fleet.