A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in five states

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A cyberattack has affected computers at hospitals in multiple states, forcing some emergency rooms to close and ambulances to be diverted. The attack is disrupting facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. In Connecticut, the emergency departments at Manchester and Rockville General hospital were closed and their patients diverted for much of Thursday. Many primary care services remained closed Friday, including elective surgeries, outpatient appointments and blood drives. Officials said they’re still trying to determine the extent of the problem.

