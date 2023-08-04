A Texas man faces a possible death sentence after being convicted of fatally shooting a law officer

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a west Texas deputy sheriff and faces a death sentence or life in prison without parole. A jury in El Paso deliberated for about 30 minutes Thursday before finding 31-year old Facundo Chavez guilty of capital murder in the 2019 death of El Paso County deputy Peter Herrera during a traffic stop. The jury will now consider whether to sentence Chavez to death or life in prison. Chavez admitted during testimony that he shot and beat Herrera and said he did so because his girlfriend, who was with him at the time, said Herrera had harassed her.

