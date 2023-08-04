Authorities to announce new break in long investigation of Gilgo Beach killings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have scheduled a news conference to announce a new development in their investigation of multiple sets of human remains found along the New York coast, some of which have been blamed on the work of a serial killer. Rex Heuermann was arrested last month in the deaths of three women and has been named a prime suspect in the killing of a fourth. The remains of those four women were discovered in 2010 along a coastal parkway near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach. Police have continued to investigate the deaths of six other people whose skeletal remains were found along the same stretch of coastline. Among them was a woman whose partial remains were first discovered in 1996. Authorities say Heuermann is not suspected in all the deaths.

