California judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife. Anaheim police say 72-year-old Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after officers received reports of a shooting at a home. Police say they found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The judge was arrested and taken to jail. No additional details were released. It was not immediately possible to determine whether Ferguson had an attorney. The judge serves in a courthouse in the city of Fullerton and previously worked in the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

