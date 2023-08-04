Damage from clashes could delay start of school year in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, UN says

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations says damage to the school complex in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp from clashes between factions could delay the start of the school year for some 6,000 children. Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA in Lebanon, told The Associated Press Friday that a heavily fortified complex of four of the agency’s schools in Ein el-Hilweh “was raided by the involved militants and was unfortunately also used as a starting point for the battle.” In the fighting that followed, the schools incurred “significant damages,” Klaus said, and “the school year for 6,000 children … may have to be delayed until we enact the necessary repairs.”

