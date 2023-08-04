Delayed by over a month, the ‘Barbie’ movie will now be released in the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has approved the release of the “Barbie” movie after a delay of over a month over possible content issues. UAE officials didn’t explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other Arab nations. The movie’s inclusion of a transgender actress as Barbie could be an issue in Arab countries with Muslim majorities that consider homosexuality and transgender identity to be contrary to Islamic religious beliefs. In June last year, the UAE and other Arab countries initially delayed and then banned the release of the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” apparently over the inclusion of a transgender reference and the studio’s refusal to censor it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.