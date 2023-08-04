Mississippi governor ignores low-budget challengers in GOP primary, focusing on Democrat in November

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves barely acknowledges his two challengers in next week’s Republican primary. Instead, he’s focusing on the main opponent he expects to face in the November general election. That’s utility regulator Brandon Presley who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Presley is a cousin of legendary rocker Elvis Presley. The other Republicans in the primary are military veteran David Grady Hardigree, who says God called him to run for governor, and John Witcher, a physician who says he believes COVID-19 vaccinations are dangerous. They have never held public office and are running low-budget campaigns. Reeves has more than $9 million and has won five statewide elections.

