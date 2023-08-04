Serbia to ignore US sanctions against Bosnian Serbs accused of undermining deal that ended the war

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Serbia’s president says his country will ignore U.S. sanctions recently imposed on top Bosnian Serb officials for undermining a 1995 peace agreement that ended a war that left more than 100,000 dead and millions homeless. Aleksandar Vucic said Friday ” Serbia will treat the sanctions as if they did not exist. It is s hard, but that’s the only possible decision.”Four Bosnian Serb officials were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury on Monday. The separatist leader of the Bosnian Serb entity, Milorad Dodik, has earlier been sanctioned by the U.S. for the same reason.

