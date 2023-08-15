Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the owners of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania were having issues with their hot water tank but the cause of the blast remains under investigation. Five people died including two municipal officials. The explosion last weekend in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. It occurred Saturday morning at a home owned by the town’s community development director and her husband. Plum’s mayor says the woman and another town official were killed. Three other people including a 12-year-old boy who lived in the neighborhood also died. The community development director’s husband suffered severe burns over most of his body and remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

