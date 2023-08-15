Kenya launches an inquiry into alleged abuses by a British Army training unit — including a murder

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan parliamentary committee has launched an inquiry into alleged human rights violations and ethical breaches by a British Army training unit active for decades in what the UK calls “our defense partner of choice in East Africa.” Britain’s Ministry of Defense didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Some Kenyans have raised concerns about the way British forces treat locals and the environment as they train Kenyan soldiers. The alleged murder of a local woman by a British soldier in 2012 remains unsolved. The parliamentary committee calls the inqiury a chance for “aggrieved Kenyans to finally get justice.”

