Maui police chief pleads for patience, recalls pain of victim IDs after deadly Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The police chief in Maui has been pleading for patience while bodies of victims of Hawaii’s deadly wildfires are found and identified. He has also recalled the excruciating experience of notifying relatives after another sudden and massive tragedy nearly six years ago, in Las Vegas. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier tells The Associated Press he is too busy right now for an interview. He was a Las Vegas police captain in October 2017, when a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival on the Strip. Now, officials in Hawaii face notifying families of at least 99 people killed during wildfires that swept through Lahaina. Pelletier says he understands the pain that’s going to cause.

