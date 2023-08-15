Militia clashes rock Libya’s capital, leaving civilians trapped, health ministry says

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s health ministry says clashes in the capital between rival militias have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence. The fighting appears to be the most intense in Tripoli this year. According to local media, fighting broke out between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force late Monday evening. Tensions flared after the head of the 444 brigade was allegedly detained by the other force at an airport in Tripoli earlier Monday. It remains unclear how many casualties there have been. Libya’s Red Crescent has not responded to a request for comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.