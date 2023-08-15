Russia’s ruble has tumbled. What does it mean for the wartime economy?
By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer
The Russian ruble has fallen a long way in recent months, and the country’s central bank is stepping in to halt the slide. It also wants to stop the inflation that a weaker currency can cause. Russia’s currency is down because Moscow has been earning less from selling oil abroad, a result of Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. It’s also importing more. Until now, the ruble slide had some side benefits for the government because a lower exchange rate means more rubles per dollar of foreign oil earnings. But a lower ruble also threatens higher inflation and can undermine the Kremlin’s narrative of stability. Analysts say the Kremlin feels the slide has gone far enough.